TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the state has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 variant — the same strand discovered in the United Kingdom.

The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020

The individual that contracted the new strand is a male in his twenties.

State public health officials are currently investigating.