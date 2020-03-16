Five dead, including police officer, in Missouri gas station shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNF) – Up to five people died after a shooting at a gas station late Sunday night, according to Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Police said an officer, the suspect and three others died. In a press briefing Monday morning, Williams confirmed that two officers were shot after responding to reported gunshots.

At 11:43 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, police received a call that a vehicle had reportedly crashed at a Kum & Go gas station, then an armed person entered the building and began shooting at customers and employees.

Police said Officers Josiah Overton and Christopher Walsh arrived at the scene, and were immediately fired upon by the suspect. As more officers arrived, the injured officers were removed from the scene.

Chief Williams said Officer Christopher Walsh died at the hospital.