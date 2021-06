KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters and the driver of a car are hurt after a fire truck collided with the car while heading to a call.

The accident happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Northeast 96th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

The fire truck struck a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima had to be extricated.

Authorities say all five of those injured are in stable condition.