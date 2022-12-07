WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags will be flying at half-staff Wednesday through Thursday.

Wednesday is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. It was 81 years ago when a sneak attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy struck America’s naval base of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The attack killed over 2,400 American service members and civilians and wounded over 1,000. In addition, the bombing raid destroyed nearly 20 American naval vessels and over 300 aircraft.

It was the final catalyst that brought the United States into World War II. The following day, Dec. 8, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Imperial Japan.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise Wednesday through sundown Thursday.

“I encourage all Kansans to join me in remembering those killed on December 7, 1941, and in honoring all veterans and service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country,” says Kelly in a news release.