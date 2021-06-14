Flames shoot from massive Illinois chemical fire

ROCKTON, ILL. (ABC 7 CHICAGO, AP) -An explosion at a chemical plant near the northern Illinois community of Rockton sparked a massive fire that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air Monday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the 7:30 a.m. fire at Chemtool Incorporated, a company that manufatures lubricants, grease products and other fluids.

At 8:46 a.m., the Rockton Police Department posted an alert, warning that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of the plant.

“This notice affects all residents and business south of Chem Tool on Prairie Hill rd. Traffic is advised to avoid area,” the alert reads. “Please evacuate the area. Wait for further instructions.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries

Rockton is located in Winnebago County, near the Wisconsin border, about 95 miles northwest of Chicago.