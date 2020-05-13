Florida dad hit, killed while giving 15-year-old daughter parking lesson

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida father is dead after his daughter accidentally hit him with a pickup truck during a driving lesson, according to police.

Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to an incident at Anderson Park, where the the man was struck while showing his 15-year-old daughter how to properly park a pickup truck.

Police said the dad got out of the pickup truck as the daughter tried to pull into a parking space. The father then stood in front of the truck while the daughter tried to back up, but she accidentally hit the accelerator as the truck was still in drive, hopping a curb and striking her dad and then a tree.

The father was pronounced dead at the hospital and the crash is under investigation.