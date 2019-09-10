Focus in Georgia shifts to salvaging huge capsized ship

Rescuers work near the stern of the vessel Golden Ray as it lays on its side near the Moran tug boat Dorothy Moran, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Jekyll Island, Ga. Coast Guard rescuers have made contact with four South Korean crew members trapped inside the massive cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Now that four crewmembers trapped inside a cargo ship capsized off Georgia’s coast have been pulled to safety, the U.S. Coast Guard says it’s focused on safely removing the massive vessel while protecting the environment.

Coast Guard rescuers pulled the four South Korean crew members from the Golden Ray on Monday after drilling through the hull’s steel plates. All four were described as alert and in relatively good condition.

The rescues followed nearly 36 hours of work after the Golden Ray rolled onto its side early Sunday while leaving the Port of Brunswick with more than 4,000 vehicles.

The ship remains stuck in St. Simons Sound, closing the busy port while shipping hazards are evaluated.

Altamaha Riverkeeper, a group that works to protect water in the area from pollution, posted on Facebook that it will keep monitoring the salvage operations.