Food and Drug Administration: Only buy enough food for the week

(CNN) – Food and Drug Administration officials said there are no nationwide food shortages and no reason to empty shelves at grocery stores.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Americans should only buy enough food to last a week.

Low supplies on certain items will be restocked soon, according to the FDA. To help, the agency is is relaxing some verification and audit requirements for suppliers that are using other methods to make sure their products are safe.

Regulators have also lifted some restrictions on the trucking industry to keep merchandise moving around the country. The agency said travel restrictions have made it difficult to conduct its usual on-site audits.