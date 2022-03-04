BOSTON (AP) — A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere’s Massachusetts foundry has come home. The historic bell was returned Friday to the Paul Revere Heritage Site south of Boston where the Revolutionary War patriot’s son originally created it.

Over the past 188 years, the bell has rung in two churches in Ohio and was privately acquired by a California couple. But the couple’s children wanted the public to be able to view and appreciate it, so they donated it to the Paul Revere Heritage Site. The museum says Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, made the 1,000-pound bell.