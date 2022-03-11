COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A settlement for $400,000 has been approved by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium board of directors from its former chief executive officer Thomas Stalf.

Stalf will repay the zoo for benefits he received inappropriately as identified partly through a forensic audit last August, the zoo said in a media release on Friday.

The zoo has also reached settlements for $132,000 from former chief financial officer Greg Bell. A third settlement of $11,000 from former director of purchasing Tracy Murnane will be repaid.

A final settlement to the zoo from former vice president of marketing Peter Fingerhut has yet to be agreed. The board says it is seeking repayment based on a Plante Moran audit which alleges Fingerhut owes the zoo $56,998, the media release said.

Keith Shumate, the board chair, said in the media release: “Discussions with Mr. Fingerhut are ongoing, and the board is prepared to pursue legal actions against Mr. Fingerhut if a settlement is not reached.

“The board takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the public’s trust and reamins steadfast in its commitment to hold accountable those former employees who used zoo resources to enrich themselves.”