Former dog owner sleeps at animal shelters, comforting pets waiting for forever homes

COVINGTON, La (NewsNation Now) — Kris Rotonda has been spending some nights recently at Northshore Humane Society in Covington — a no-kill shelter since 1953.

His roommate on any night always reminds him of the dog he adopted from a place like this a few years ago who sadly passed away from cancer. He credits that dog with his new mission.

Rotonda keeps shelter dogs across the country some much-needed company at night as they wait for their forever home.

“I’m trying to inspire change all across the country of how people view shelter animals,” he said.