Former Kansas Rep. Pompeo, former Gov. Sam Brownback call for peaceful transition to Biden administration

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – International Religious Freedom Ambassador and former Governor Sam Brownback tweeted Thursday night calling for a “peaceful transition of power.”

The U.S. stands for Democracy and freedom of expression around the world. The violence in our Capitol yesterday did not represent that. But America will soon demonstrate to the world that our democracy is resilient when we complete a peaceful transition of power. — Ambassador Sam Brownback (@IRF_Ambassador) January 7, 2021

Ambassador Brownback tweeted in response to the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday, that were put on by Trump supporters.

Brownback’s comments are not the first made Thursday by a former Kansan working in the State department. Former Kansas representative and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the following Thursday morning.

“The storming of the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable…Let us swiftly bring justice to the criminals who engaged in this rioting” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sec. of State Pompeo and Ambassador Brownback have both been faithful to President Trump up to this point. Both were nominated by Trump to serve in their positions. Pompeo was nominated for the Director of the C.I.A. before serving as Secretary of State.

Pompeo’s call to criminalize the Trump supporters who stormed the capitol echo many former and current cabinet members. Some cabinet members, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned.

According to Reuters, Pompeo was in discussion with fellow cabinet members whether or not to evoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office. Pompeo has yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

You can read Sec. of State Pompeo’s full statement on the Trump supporter riots below.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable. Lawlessness and rioting — here or around the world — is always unacceptable. I have travelled to many countries and always support the right of every human being to protest peacefully for their beliefs and their causes. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2021

America is better than what we saw today at a place where I served as a member of Congress and saw firsthand democracy at its best. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2021

Sec. of Sate Pompeo has since tweeted a series of Tweets summarizing his term as Secretary of State. You can view those tweets on his twitter page.