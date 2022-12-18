(WGHP) — Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday after allegedly hitting his daughter, according to multiple reports.

Stoudemire allegedly struck one of his two teenage daughters across the face at least twice, once with a closed fist, according to TMZ. An arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald states that his daughter was left bloodied from the hits.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, the girl’s mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, was the one who contacted the police. She shared photos her daughter sent her, which showed the girl “crying [with] blood running down her face,” the arrest report reads.

The incident reportedly began when Stoudemire didn’t like the way his daughter spoke to her grandmother. He accused the teenager of “talking back,” then allegedly “punched her” in the jaw and slapped her, causing a bloody nose. He allegedly “continued slapping her” on her body, CBS reports, citing the police report.

Stoudemire told his ex-wife to pick up her daughter because she was being “disrespectful,” the Miami Herald reports. The arrest report says Stoudemire told police his daughter asked her mother to pick her up because “she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Stoudemire was booked early Sunday morning on a misdemeanor battery charge and was given a $1,500 bond, according to Miami-Dade County court records. A stay-away order was also issued against Stoudemire, and a hearing has been scheduled for mid-January.

Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater reports that Stoudemire’s arrest came just hours after he received his master’s degree from the University of Miami.

Stoudemire played in the NBA for 14 seasons, most notably for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks where he was a six-time NBA All-Star selection. His final stops were with the Dallas Mavericks in 2014-15 and the Miami Heat in 2015-16, according to USA Today. Stoudemire also played with multiple teams in Israel after his NBA career.