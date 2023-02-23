INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Police arrested former NFL player and radio host Joe Staysniak early Tuesday in a battery case, court records show.

Staysniak, 56, was booked into the Hendricks County Jail around 1:40 a.m. on preliminary charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery. He was arrested in Brownsburg, according to jail records.

Staysniak, a standout offensive lineman at Ohio State, played six seasons in the NFL, including three with the Indianapolis Colts. Commonly known as “Big Joe,” Staysniak hosted a weekday morning radio show in Indianapolis for years.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a residence around 11:45 p.m. for a “delayed disturbance.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, a neighbor reported seeing a “suspicious vehicle” in Staysniak’s driveway. When Staysniak went to check, he found two people inside, later determined to be his son and his son’s boyfriend. He pulled the boyfriend by the hoodie and punched his son during the incident, according to the affidavit. Staysniak also allegedly displayed his gun.

The boyfriend told authorities Staysniak pressed the gun against the side of his face.

Staysniak denied punching his son, according to court documents, saying he instead “shoved him backward with an open hand.” He acknowledged he pulled the boyfriend by his hoodie “to get his attention” but denied pointing the gun at him.

Staysniak and his son also got into another fight and had to be physically separated, police said.

After initially saying there would be no comment, Staysniak’s attorney, Guy Relford, released a statement saying he and his client “feel compelled” to issue “clarifications.”

Within the statement, seen below, Relford said he expects the details of the incident to “come out in the courtroom, but we are completely confident that Joe’s actions will be conclusively determined to be legal and justified under the circumstances.”

While Staysniak was booked on intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery, his charges have been amended to two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation.

During an initial hearing Thursday, Staysniak entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, NBC News reports. He was also ordered to have no contact with his son or the boyfriend while on pretrial release.