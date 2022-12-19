(KTLA) – Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles early Monday morning in connection with an assault, authorities have confirmed.

The alleged assault occurred at a nightclub earlier this month in West Hollywood, according to a media release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The former New England Patriots linebacker arrived at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station Monday to provide a statement about the incident, authorities.

Following the interview, McGinest was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted the $30,000 bond and was released shortly before 10 a.m. local time.

Additional details about the incident haven’t been released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Detective Bureau continues to investigate the incident.

McGinest’s bail has been set for $30,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The Long Beach native was a first-round pick in the 1994 draft and spent 15 years in the league playing with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns. He won three Super Bowls with New England and made two Pro Bowls.

After his career on the field, McGinest worked as an analyst for ESPN, Fox Sports, and NFL Network.