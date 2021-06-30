Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. Congressman Donald Rumsfeld speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit – Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

NEW MEXICO (KSNT) – The Former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld died today at 88 in Taos, New Mexico, according to his official Twitter account.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

The family of Donald Rumsfeld shared a statement calling Rumsfeld, “An American statesman and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.”

Donald H. Rumsfeld served as the 21st Secretary of Defense from January 2001 to December 2006.

Rumsfeld was head of the Defense Department when the terrorist attacks took place on September 11, 2001.