(The Hill) – Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway is divorcing her husband George Conway III after 22 years of marriage, according to reports.

The former Republican power couple appeared to unravel during the Trump administration, as Kellyanne Conway remained loyal to former President Trump, while her husband became an ardent opponent of the president, according to The New York Times.

George Conway would go on to found The Lincoln Project with several other disaffected Republicans who opposed Trump and sought to prevent his reelection.

The former president congratulated Kellyanne Conway on her divorce from “her wacko husband” in a post on Truth Social on Saturday.

“Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck,” Trump said. “She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!”

George Conway hit back at Trump, with a reference to the former president’s ongoing legal battle with writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s.

“Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean’s trial next month!” Conway said on Truth Social. “Hugs and kisses.”

The Conways’ family affairs have previously played out on the public stage. Both Kellyanne and George Conway stepped down from their respective jobs at the Trump White House and The Lincoln Project in August 2020 to focus on their children and “family matters.”

The announcement came one day after the couple’s daughter Claudia Conway said in a tweet that she was “officially pushing for emancipation.”

She has repeatedly voiced her political disagreements with her parents, particularly her mother, on social media.