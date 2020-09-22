Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— You are about to have fewer locations where you can redeem all of those 20-percent off coupons that come in the mail from Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods retailer has named the first batch of the approximately 200 stores it plans to close over the next two years.

USA Today first obtained a list of 63 stores the retailer plans to close by the end of 2020. The closures are spread across 28 states.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to the newspaper.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores, which will result in about 2,800 layoffs, a move that would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually, according to Bed Bath CEO Mark Tritton.

“This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people,” Joyce said Friday, adding “an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands” will launch in 2021.

Here is a state-by-state list of affected stores, according to USA Today.

Alabama

  • Birmingham: 1640 Gadsen Highway
  • Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

  • Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Boulevard

California

  • City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard
  • Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
  • Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
  • Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
  • Stockton: 10822 Trinty Parkway
  • Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

  • Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
  • Greeley: 4735 29th Street

Connecticut

  • Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
  • Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
  • Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
  • Torrington: 1914 East Main Street

Florida

  • Casselberry: 5803 S U.S. Highway 17/92
  • Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Boulevard
  • Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

  • Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Boulevard

Illinois

  • Bolingbrook: 734 East Broughton Road
  • Chicago 2838 North Broadway
  • DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
  • Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Kentucky

  • Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Lousiana

  • Harvey: 901 Manhattan Boulevard

Maine

  • Auburn: 730 Center Street

Maryland

  • Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Avenue
  • Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
  • Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard

Michigan

  • Allen Park: 3180 Fariane Drive

Missouri

  • Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Avenue

Nebraska

  • Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

  • Howell: 4075 Route 9
  • Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

  • Flushing: 40-24 College Point Boulevard
  • New York: 410 E. 61st Street
  • Rochester: 3349 Monroe Avenue
  • Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
  • Syracuse: 3597 W. Genesee Street
  • Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

  • Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Boulevard
  • Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Avenue

Ohio

  • Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
  • Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
  • Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
  • Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

  • Gresham: 719 NW 12th Street

Pennsylvania

  • Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

  • Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

  • Austin: 9333 Research Boulevard
  • Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
  • Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
  • Watauga: 7616 Deton Highway

Utah

  • Layton: 2159 Harris Boulevard
  • West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

  • Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington

  • Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

  • Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin

  • Brookfield: 605 Main Street

