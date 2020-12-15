Gift wrap giveaway: How to get free present paper you can smell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fruit company is smelling their way into the holiday spirit with a free gift for anyone with an internet connection

Del Monte Fresh Produce is giving away a new scented gift wrap for free starting Thursday to anyone who emails the business, while supplies last.

(Courtesy Photo/Del Monte Fresh Produce)

To get some of the free wrapping paper, follow these steps:

Get on a computer around 9:00 a.m. Thursday Create an email addressed to fun@freshdelmonte.com Write to express interest in the scented wrapping paper in the email, and include a valid United States-based home mailing address Wait to receive one set of banana wrapping paper and one set of pineapple wrapping paper in the mail

The wrapping paper comes in two designs of bananas and pineapples, with scents to match, respectively. Pablo Rivera, Del Monte’s vice president of marketing, said the company wanted to brighten up what will be a “different” holiday season for many.

“We think of our consumers like family, and being a part of their holiday traditions is something we’ve always been proud of,” Rivera said. “Helping them wrap their gifts to match their favorite fruits this year is the cherry on top for our brand.”

Del Monte Fresh Produce said it will give out the wrapping paper on a first-come, first-serve basis.