GRAPHIC VIDEO: Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy accused of beating Florida woman in front of child

Warning: The surveillance footage contains graphic violence, viewer discretion advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy was fired as a youth football ambassador hours after TMZ published video that allegedly shows him brutally beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their child, WKRN reported.

The woman who is thrown against a TV and struck in the violent video shared the graphic footage with WFLA. The station isn’t identifying her by name for privacy reasons.

According to TMZ, the woman has filed for an order of protection against Stacy, but it’s unclear if a restraining order was granted. In the application, she said she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to the head.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman was quoted saying. “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

Hours later, WESH 2 News confirmed that police in Oakland, Florida were searching for Stacy who is believed to have fled the state and urged to turn himself in.

Stacy played college football at Vanderbilt before being drafted by the Rams and playing two seasons with them. He joined the Jets in 2015, but retired two years later due to injuries. He briefly joined the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and also played for the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express.

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a college football bowl played in Nashville, said it removed Stacy as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming game.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.