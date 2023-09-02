Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to a reporter outside the the Capitol on Monday, May 15, 2023 before votes. (Greg Nash)

(The Hill) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) responded Saturday to recent White House criticism of her saying she would vote against funding the government if the House decides not to open an impeachment inquiry against the president.

“The White House is attacking me for demanding an impeachment inquiry before I’ll vote to fund one penny to our over bloated $32 TRILLION dollar in debt failing government,” Greene wrote in a lengthy thread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We have the evidence they have desperately been trying to hide to just ask the question,” she continued. “Should we inquire? Should we just take a look? Dare we investigate further? The answer is YES but the White House is outraged at my audacity to demand it.”

The White House slammed Greene on Thursday for her plan, calling her the “hardcore fringe” of the Republican Party.

“The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

Greene on Thursday also placed other conditions on her vote, including eliminating funding for Ukraine, withholding funding for “Biden’s weaponization of government,” and eliminating any remaining COVID-related mandates.

“I will be happy to work with all my colleagues. I will work with the Speaker of the House. I will work with everyone. But I will not fund those things,” she said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has signaled his plans to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden and his family’s foreign business dealings. However, McCarthy said on Friday that it is contingent on a full House vote when session resumes in September.

The deadline to fund the government is Sept. 30 and the Speaker has told House Republicans that he expects to move forward on a short-term stopgap measure to avert a shutdown.