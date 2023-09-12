CHICAGO (WGN) — After earning some fame from his Bears-themed bachelor party in 2022, a Chicago-area resident repeated the theme on his wedding day.

(Courtesy: Jake Manzake)

Jake Mazanke was married on Saturday, and again donned a Mike Ditka outfit for part of the reception.

He along, with his groomsmen, took some time to put on the sweaters with “Bears” across the chest while also wearing sunglasses. Both were signatures of Ditka’s gameday outfit when he was head coach of the Bears from 1982-1992, including the Super Bowl XX win over the Patriots in January 1986.

Their time in the Ditka gear included the groomsmen taking part in a choreographed dance to “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.” It came just a day before the team opened up their 2023 season against the Packers at Soldier Field, which didn’t go as well as the dance: The team lost to the Packers 38-20.

(Courtesy: Jake Mazanke)

This comes after Mazanke wore the Ditka outfit during his bachelor party in Nov. 2022, in Atlanta. The group decided to attend the Bears’ game against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the attire, and Fox Sports filmed them during the broadcast.

They gained national fame in the days after, with Nexstar’s WGN speaking to Mazanke about his unique bachelor party.

(Courtesy: Jake Mazanke)

Of course, Manzake didn’t wear the Ditka gear during the actual ceremony, but rather donned a more traditional tux when he married Catie Coghlan on Saturday.