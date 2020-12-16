EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents were fired at from a vehicle that circumvented the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, N.M., the El Paso sector chief announced on Twitter.
The alleged shooting happened on NM Highway 185, which runs parallel to I-25.
El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said the vehicle circumvented the checkpoint and subject inside the vehicle fired at border agents.
“Situation is evolving and more details will follow,” Chavez tweeted.
This is a developing story. Look for updates as more information becomes available.
Latest headlines
- Gunshots fired at Border Patrol agents from vehicle circumventing NM checkpoint, chief says
- Health care worker Andrew Barnes receives first COVID-19 vaccine in Topeka
- The National Guard celebrates 384 years
- Positive Connections: Kansas teen wows internet with tape art
- 8 years ago two Topeka police officers made the ultimate sacrifice