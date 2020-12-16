Gunshots fired at Border Patrol agents from vehicle circumventing NM checkpoint, chief says

A U.S Border Patrol Agent shot and killed an unidentified man who had reportedly entered the country illegally on Friday Night. What led to the incident is still under investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents were fired at from a vehicle that circumvented the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, N.M., the El Paso sector chief announced on Twitter.

The alleged shooting happened on NM Highway 185, which runs parallel to I-25.

El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said the vehicle circumvented the checkpoint and subject inside the vehicle fired at border agents.

“Situation is evolving and more details will follow,” Chavez tweeted.

BREAKING: Vehicle circumvents US Border Patrol Las Cruces Station checkpoint driving northbound on Highway 185. Shots reported fired at agents by subject in vehicle. Situation is evolving and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/zVisLYbRvN — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Look for updates as more information becomes available.

