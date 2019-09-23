Handicapped Missouri man loses gifts for children in carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A Jefferson City man took a trip to the happiest place on earth, but when he returned he faced a very unhappy situation.

Early Sunday morning, Rob Gurwell, who is paralyzed from the waist down, returned from a trip to Disney World.

“Went to Disney World,” Rob Gurwell said. “It was my first real vacation in 21 years, and I saved for a long time for it.”

According to his sister, Meredith Martin, Rob is known for his kindness, as was shown through his plan to give gifts to his friends’ children upon his return.

“The crew were all really, really kind to him and gave him special gifts that he was then going to give to his friends’ children,” Martin said.

Gurwell has friends and family in Kansas City, so he visits there often. He came to the city Friday night and checked into his regular extended stay hotel at 105th street.

He was sitting in his car around 1:30 a.m. when he said a man approached the car.

“He just walked up and pulled a, pulled a gun and told me to get out and leave everything in the car,” Gurwell said.

Since Gurwell is paralyzed, his car has special hand controls.

Gurwell said the man drove off with his car and everything inside.

“My wallet, my keys, my cell phone, all of the Disney stuff I brought,” he said.

Gurwell filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department who is looking for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra with hand controls. It has a Missouri license plate reading: DK7FOW.

Inside there are a wallet, cell phone, photo book, Disney autograph book, and gifts.