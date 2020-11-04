History made: Election turnout expected to be highest in 120 years

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Election experts predict voter turnout could hit 67 percent in the presidential election – the highest turnout since 1900.

Michael P. McDonald, a University of Florida professor who tracks election data through the United States Election Project, predicts about 160 million votes were cast in the general election.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, a month before the election Kansas processed 384,387 advance and mail-in ballot applications, a record for the state.

Kansas voters breaking records ahead of Election Day

This number compared to 194,505 applications for the 2018 General Election and 202,138 applications for the 2016 General Election.

McDonald’s figure of 66.9% of eligible voters in the U.S. would mark the first time since 1900 that turnout reached that amount, according to McDonald.

“That is not a typo. The 2020 presidential election had the highest turnout rate in 120 years,” McDonald tweeted on Wednesday morning. “There is still a fair amount of guesswork involving outstanding ballots to be counted.”

McDonald says voter turnout in the election of 1900 was 73.7%. In parts of the 19th century, turnout regularly exceed 80%.

2020's turnout in historical perspective. Highest in a 120 years, but not an all-time high pic.twitter.com/CW09L6ZcQB — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 4, 2020

More than 100 million votes were cast early in this election — largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At least seven states surpassed their 2016 vote totals during the early-voting period. Those states were Texas, Florida, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Montana.