Holton man identified in deadly UTV accident

HOLTON (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified a Holtan man who died Friday night in a UTV accident, according to a news release.

Deputies identified 34-year-old Jack Minde as the driver in the deadly accident. The Sheriff’s Office received the report of a crashed UTV around 11 p.m. Friday, and found Minde pinned under the vehicle upon arrival. A medical response team pronounced him dead on scene, according to reports.

After an initial investigation, deputies believe Minde was driving near 189th Road north of Denison at the time of the accident. While traveling northbound on W. Road his vehicle left the east side of the roadway and then reentered, causing it to overturn and pin him underneath, according to a news release.

The accident is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at this time.