(KTLA) – A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.

The strange chase was described by the department on social media.

Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull the horse over.”

The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)

The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)

The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)

Police followed the person and horse, until eventually the rider surrendered and was taken into custody. The unidentified rider was expected to be charged with driving under the influence.

California Vehicle Code states that people riding an animal on state roadways are “subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle … except those provisions which by their very nature can have no application.” That means the legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) – whether on horseback or behind the wheel – would be the same at 0.08%.

The horse was taken to the Whittier Police Station where it “received lots of love” from the station employees, police said.