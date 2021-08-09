How to watch the Perseid meteor shower peaking this week

CORFE CASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 12: A Perseid Meteor flashes across the night sky above Corfe Castle on August 12, 2016 in Corfe Castle, United Kingdom. The Perseids meteor shower occurs every year when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, and appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the north eastern sky. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The most popular meteor shower of the year is about to peak. The Perseid meteor shower will peak from August 11 to August 13.

Each year, from mid-July through mid-August, Earth crosses through the orbital path of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Debris from the comet’s orbit will send bits and pieces burning up as they enter the Earth’s upper atmosphere, lighting up the skies.

If you are planning on watching them, the best opportunity to catch them will be after midnight and before dawn. And the best part, we won’t have the moon to ruin the big show! It will be in a waxing crescent phase, setting before midnight.

It is best to go away from the city lights for viewing. Be sure to let your eyes adjust. Look to the northeast, it will be possible to see over 100 meteors per hour.