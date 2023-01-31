NASSAU COUNTY, NY – A 35-foot-long male humpback was found dead on Lido Beach in Nassau County, New York, on January 30, making it the 10th to be stranded in less than two months on regional Atlantic beaches, local media reported.

Footage by Andrea MacScott shows the beached whale on the Long Island shore.

According to local media, crews used construction equipment to pull the carcass out of the water and away from high tide.

The cause of death had yet to be determined.

A 30-foot female humpback washed up in Atlantic City earlier this month, according to city officials.