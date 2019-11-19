Human remains found in Nebraska could belong to missing Wisconsin brothers, officials say

HERSHEY, Neb. (WDAF) — Human remains found in a trailer in Nebraska could belong to two Wisconsin brothers, who were alleged victims in a Missouri homicide, officials say.

The Lincoln County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a ranch south of Hershey, Nebraska late Friday morning after a rancher reported he found the human remains in a stock trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a large plastic animal supplement tub full of dirt. The rancher said he found the tub in the large stock trailer he just purchased. He took the tub out of the trailer to spread the dirt in his driveway and saw what he believed was human remains and other items in the tub.

Deputies confirmed the remains were definitely human and noticed personal items in the tub, saying the remains could belong to either Nick or Justin Diemel, who were killed in northwestern Missouri this summer.

Lincoln County deputies have contacted law enforcement from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, who is the lead agency in the homicide investigation.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains could belong to the homicide victims. Caldwell County Investigators and Missouri State Police flew into Lincoln County later in the evening and picked up the remains. The investigation is ongoing.

Garland “Joey” Nelson, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which can carry a life sentence up to the death penalty.

He also faces additional charges of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.