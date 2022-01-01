Hy-Vee introducing new security team in several stores across the Midwest

(KSNT) – The Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be introducing it’s own retail security teams in several of their stores to provide customers with additional protection across its eight-state region.

The announcement came on Dec. 29 in a press release from Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice-President of Communications, Tina Potthoff. The new on-site officers will help ensure the health and safety of both customers and employees during business hours.

The release goes on to say that many of the new officers come from a law enforcement background and are specially trained to defuse situations. They have received training designed by Hy-Vee security leaders with additional help from law enforcement partners.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Hy-Vee has already started to put its new retail security team in action in several stores across the Midwest with more expected to appear in other locations in the near future. Those who want to become a part of Hy-Vee’s new security team can reach out to RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.