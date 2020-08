GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The fire at Grizzly Creek has been burning for several days and scorched more than 14,000 acres of land in the Glenwood Canyon area.

Due to its location and the smoke produced by the fire, I-70 has been closed for several days through the canyon.

The fire has doubled in size since Thursday, and now spans a total of 14,663 acres. Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations for the effected areas.