Independence police officer shot in the head, suspect killed near 8th and Carlisle

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is dead and a police officer is in the hospital after a shooting late last night in a residential neighborhood.

Independence police responded to reports of a shooting on March 31 at around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities said a man with a rifle was shooting at another house from his backyard near E. 8th Street and S. Carlisle Avenue in some sort of dispute.

The suspect has been identified as Aaron C. Pouche, 35, from independence. A rifle has been located at the scene as well.

When police arrived, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. The MSHP, which oversees officer-involved shooting incidents, did not say who shot at whom first.

One officer was struck in the head during the firefight. He was taken to the hospital and was reported conscious and stable.

Police also shot the suspect. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Aaron C. Pouche, a 35-year-old from Independence. He lives with a woman and with a child, but those relationships aren’t known at this time.

More than eight hours after the shooting, investigators remained at the scene. Officers taped off part of S. Carlisle Avenue at E. 8th Street. A rifle was found on Pouche’s property.