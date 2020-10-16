Indianapolis Colts say ‘several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indianapolis Colts say several individuals within the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday morning, the team said it was in the process of confirming the positive tests. It was unclear if the tests involved players, coaches or front-office staff.

Meanwhile, the practice facility will be closed and the team will “work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

It’s not clear yet what this means for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Here’s the team’s statement: