Iowa caucus-goers first voters in the 2020 presidential primary race

DES MOINES, Iowa (KSNT) – Iowans headed to their caucus locations Monday night in the first major contest in the 2020 presidential primary season.

The Iowa caucuses are the first real taste of which candidates are striking a chord with voters. Many candidates made strong last-ditch efforts to turn out voters in Iowa, partly thanks to mild weather and energized campaigns.

For some middle and lower-polling candidates, the caucuses could provide much-needed momentum and a fundraising boost. For front-runners though, the Iowa caucus could be what finally makes them uncatchable.

Some of Monday evening’s first results show Senator Bernie Sanders leading among those who caucused for him four years ago.

