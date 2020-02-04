Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – While voters in Iowa turned out to make their voices heard as they caucused for their choice of a presidential candidate, results from the Iowa Democratic Party have been delayed.

Officials of the Iowa Democratic Party said final results would be released later Tuesday and offered assurances that the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion.” Officials were conducting quality checks and verifying results, prioritizing the integrity of the results, the party said in a statement.

The statement came after tens of thousands of voters spent hours Monday night sorting through a field of nearly a dozen candidates who had spent much of the previous year fighting to win the opening contest of the 2020 campaign and, ultimately, the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

State party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said it had “found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” forcing officials to try to verify results with “underlying data” and the paper trail.

Some of the trouble stemmed from issues with a new mobile app developed to report results to the party. Caucus organizers reported problems downloading the app and other glitches.

Democrats were to report three sets of results during this year’s caucus in Iowa. They are the first alignment, final alignment, and state delegate equivalent. Caucus-goers declared support for their preferred presidential candidate. Only the candidates with the most support survive that round, and after feverish lobbying, supporters of eliminated candidates can make a second choice. Based off those results, state convention delegates would then be determined.

Meanwhile, results from the state’s Republican party have come out and with the incumbent President Donald Trump being the clear winner. Voters for the Republican Party had a single result reported, a single preference choice for president.

Iowa Democratic Presidential Preference

CandidateVotesPercent
PETE BUTTIGIEG36326.9%
BERNIE SANDERS33825.1%
ELIZABETH WARREN24618.3%
JOE BIDEN21015.6%
AMY KLOBUCHAR17012.6%
ANDREW YANG141.0%
TOM STEYER40.3%
UNCOMMITTED20.1%
OTHER00.0%
DEVAL PATRICK00.0%
JOHN DELANEY00.0%
MICHAEL BENNET00.0%
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG00.0%
TULSI GABBARD00.0%
Updated: 6 hours ago 62% reporting

Republican Statewide Presidential Preference

CandidateVotesPercent
DONALD TRUMP RACE NOT CALLED31,42297.1%
BILL WELD4241.3%
JOE WALSH3481.1%
OTHER1510.5%
Updated: 6 hours ago 99% reporting

Democrat Caucus – Final alignment

CandidateVotesPercent
BERNIE SANDERS28,22026.3%
PETE BUTTIGIEG27,03025.1%
ELIZABETH WARREN22,25420.7%
JOE BIDEN14,17613.2%
AMY KLOBUCHAR13,35712.4%
ANDREW YANG1,1241.0%
UNCOMMITTED9550.9%
TOM STEYER2220.2%
OTHER1390.1%
TULSI GABBARD120.0%
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG60.0%
MICHAEL BENNET10.0%
DEVAL PATRICK00.0%
JOHN DELANEY00.0%
Updated: 6 hours ago62% reporting

Democrat Caucus – First alignment

CandidateVotesPercent
BERNIE SANDERS27,08824.5%
PETE BUTTIGIEG23,66621.4%
ELIZABETH WARREN20,84818.8%
JOE BIDEN16,17914.6%
AMY KLOBUCHAR14,03212.7%
ANDREW YANG5,7605.2%
TOM STEYER1,8791.7%
UNCOMMITTED6260.6%
TULSI GABBARD2310.2%
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG1120.1%
OTHER1030.1%
MICHAEL BENNET960.1%
DEVAL PATRICK460.0%
JOHN DELANEY00.0%
Updated: 6 hours ago 62% reporting

