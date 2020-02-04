Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – While voters in Iowa turned out to make their voices heard as they caucused for their choice of a presidential candidate, results from the Iowa Democratic Party have been delayed.

Officials of the Iowa Democratic Party said final results would be released later Tuesday and offered assurances that the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion.” Officials were conducting quality checks and verifying results, prioritizing the integrity of the results, the party said in a statement.

The statement came after tens of thousands of voters spent hours Monday night sorting through a field of nearly a dozen candidates who had spent much of the previous year fighting to win the opening contest of the 2020 campaign and, ultimately, the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

State party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said it had “found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” forcing officials to try to verify results with “underlying data” and the paper trail.

Some of the trouble stemmed from issues with a new mobile app developed to report results to the party. Caucus organizers reported problems downloading the app and other glitches.

Democrats were to report three sets of results during this year’s caucus in Iowa. They are the first alignment, final alignment, and state delegate equivalent. Caucus-goers declared support for their preferred presidential candidate. Only the candidates with the most support survive that round, and after feverish lobbying, supporters of eliminated candidates can make a second choice. Based off those results, state convention delegates would then be determined.

When results for the Democratic candidates come out, the results can be found here.

Meanwhile, results from the state’s Republican party have come out and with the incumbent President Donald Trump being the clear winner. Voters for the Republican Party had a single result reported, a single preference choice for president.

If you’re having trouble viewing the results, click here.

Iowa Democratic Presidential Preference

Candidate Votes Percent PETE BUTTIGIEG 363 26.9% BERNIE SANDERS 338 25.1% ELIZABETH WARREN 246 18.3% JOE BIDEN 210 15.6% AMY KLOBUCHAR 170 12.6% ANDREW YANG 14 1.0% TOM STEYER 4 0.3% UNCOMMITTED 2 0.1% OTHER 0 0.0% DEVAL PATRICK 0 0.0% JOHN DELANEY 0 0.0% MICHAEL BENNET 0 0.0% MICHAEL BLOOMBERG 0 0.0% TULSI GABBARD 0 0.0% Updated: 6 hours ago 62% reporting

Republican Statewide Presidential Preference

Candidate Votes Percent DONALD TRUMP RACE NOT CALLED 31,422 97.1% BILL WELD 424 1.3% JOE WALSH 348 1.1% OTHER 151 0.5% Updated: 6 hours ago 99% reporting

Democrat Caucus – Final alignment

Candidate Votes Percent BERNIE SANDERS 28,220 26.3% PETE BUTTIGIEG 27,030 25.1% ELIZABETH WARREN 22,254 20.7% JOE BIDEN 14,176 13.2% AMY KLOBUCHAR 13,357 12.4% ANDREW YANG 1,124 1.0% UNCOMMITTED 955 0.9% TOM STEYER 222 0.2% OTHER 139 0.1% TULSI GABBARD 12 0.0% MICHAEL BLOOMBERG 6 0.0% MICHAEL BENNET 1 0.0% DEVAL PATRICK 0 0.0% JOHN DELANEY 0 0.0% Updated: 6 hours ago62% reporting

Democrat Caucus – First alignment