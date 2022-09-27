ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know.

Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme and water parks will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. Disney Springs will close Wednesday and remain closed likely until Friday.

Closing Wednesday through Friday are Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Guests with current and upcoming reservations will be contacted, Disney said.

In a statement Tuesday, Disney Parks said it’s “monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it’s safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening.” According to Disney, guests can find the latest weather updates at Disney Parks online.

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando says it’s closing its resort and City Walk Wednesday. The Universal Orlando theme park will remain closed Thursday and is expected to reopen Friday.

Universal Orlando said guests can “can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed.” Visit the Universal Orlando Severe Weather Policy for more.

The latest information from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian is expected to strengthen on Tuesday and approach the Tampa Bay area Wednesday as an “extremely dangerous hurricane.” Several Tampa Bay counties are under evacuation orders.

