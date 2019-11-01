It’s time to change your clocks again, daylight saving time ends Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ll get an extra hour of sleep this weekend thanks to the end of daylight saving.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., which means it’s time to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.

We’re losing one hour of afternoon daylight in exchange for more light in the morning.

Turning back the clock during the first Sunday in November began some 100-years-ago.

“It started during the world wars of all things,” said Margaret Humberston. “So there would be savings of energy for electricity in the later part of the day for war production for workers.”

According to AAA, losing that one hour of light increases traffic dangers during the commute home. Travelers must become accustomed to that extra hour of darkness.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is also reminding you to check the batteries in your smoke and Carbon monoxide detectors.