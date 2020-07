FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors said Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, that jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (KSNT) – Jeffery Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been arrested Thursday morning in connection with his ongoing investigation, according to a CNN Tweet.

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested, a source says. She is suspected of helping him recruit young women. https://t.co/qaoaEUEDcN — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 2, 2020

Maxwell is expected to have a court appearance later today, according to a CNN article.

This is a developing story.