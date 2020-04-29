John Krasinski to host virtual graduation for Class of 2020

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Krasinski announced a Some Good News Graduation for students not able to attend their Class of 2020 ceremonies.
First, he DJed their senior prom and now the actor is going to host a virtual graduation this week on his digital show, “Some Good News.”
Krasinski encouraged valedictorians to send him videos of the speeches they were planning to give at commencement.
Graduates of all ages are welcome to participate.
Krasinski’s Youtube show “Some Good News” started in March and has hosted a potluck, a prom, and brought the cast of Hamilton together for a sing-a-long.