Josh Duggar trial day 4: Duggar confessed to molesting children, says close family friend under oath

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the first morning of the second week of Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a close family friend that has known the Duggars since before Josh was born took the stand for the prosecution.

Fighting back tears, Bobye Holt testified about a 2003 conversation in which Duggar confessed to molesting multiple minor girls.

Sometimes pausing to gather herself to speak, Holt described in detail how Duggar had told both sets of parents about touching girls, some as much as ten years younger than him, in their “private areas,” under their “pantaloons and underwear.”

Before Holt took the stand, her husband, Jim Holt, was called. He detailed a conversation he was a part of in 2010 involving Duggar and another witness.

During that conversation, Duggar asked about how to install a Linux partition on a computer.

The prosecution rests, and the defense has begun calling their witnesses, beginning with an Arizona-based digital forensics expert.

Sketch of inside the federal courtroom for Josh Duggar’s child porn trial. | Artist: John Kushmaul

Sketch of Josh Duggar in federal court for his child porn trial | Artist: John Kushmaul

Josh Duggar’s defense attorney Justin Gelfand in federal court giving opening statements in the Josh Duggar federal child porn trial. | Artist: John Kushmaul

Sketch of Western District of Arkansas prosecutor giving opening statements in the Josh Duggar federal child porn trial. | Artist: John Kushmaul



Josh Duggar, his wife and lawyer team leaves the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas an hour after court adjourned on Nov. 18. | KNWA Photo

Josh Duggar, his wife and lawyer team leave the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas an hour after court adjourned. Duggar looks back at the camera. | KNWA Photo

Josh Duggar and his wife walk hand-in-hand into the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas for his child porn trial.

Josh Duggar and his wife walk out of court holding hands after day 2 of Duggar’s child porn trial.

Court broke for a short recess. This story is developing and will be updated.