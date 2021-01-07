JUST IN: U.S. Congress has certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for presidency

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — After hours worth of protesting and discussion in the nation’s capital Wednesday into Thursday, Congress officially certified President-elect Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States.
His running mate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president in U.S history.
Biden will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20. The ceremony will take place where it normally does on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Then, representatives from the United States military will escort the newly sworn-in president down 15th Street to the White House, according to The New York Times. The escort will be shortened to one city block from the Capitol to the White House. This year’s parade will be held virtually, according to the Biden Inaugural Committee.
