K-9 finds missing child who was lost in the woods, crying

YORK COUNTY, Maine (WJW) — A police dog helped reunite a missing child with her parents on Monday.

According to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page, K-9 Dutch and Trooper Zachary Fancy were requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office to track a kindergartener who had run off into the woods during recess.

State police said K-9 Dutch began the track from the child’s jacket. He continued deeper into the woods and thick brush.

The post said that after Dutch tracked for over half a mile, he began showing signs the child wasn’t far away. K-9 Dutch continued tracking and found the child sitting on a rock with no shoes, crying.

Troopers brought the child out of the woods and reunited her with her parents.