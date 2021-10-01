Kansas agencies expand opportunities for voter registration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas residents can now register to vote at the state agencies where they receive public benefits under an agreement with civil rights groups that brings the state back into compliance with federal election law.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department for Children and Families have expanded opportunities for residents wishing to register or update their voter registration.

The National Voter Registration Act requires voter registration assistance for state agencies providing public assistance benefits. The governor’s office says previous administrations allowed the agencies to abandon those obligations.