NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area mother said a TikTok trend almost killed her son.

Siobhan Foreman said that and peer pressure from a classmate convinced Jonah Paige to take something nicknamed “happy pills.”

Foreman said happy pills are homemade drugs that kids make by mixing over the counter meds.

Wednesday Paige was fighting demons on his video games for fun.

“Doom is an online multi-player game where you can kill demons,” Paige said.

Monday, he had to put up a different fight.

About an hour after he was dropped off at Maple Park Middle School, Jonah passed out.

“Eyes wide open, rolled in the back of his head,” Foreman said. “His hands were in and completely turned in like this. I just kneeled to the grown and was like please God don’t take my child today.”

Foreman said she got a call from a deputy at the school, who said Paige took a pill but was doing OK.

Foreman said when she got to the school, she saw he was unresponsive.

The 14-year-old said he took what he thought was a happy pill from a peer during class.

Paige said the student kept peer pressuring him, so he took the pill to be left alone. He was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where a toxicology test was run.

Foreman said the test showed the pill had Diphenhydramine in it.

She said doctors told her it’s a TikTok trend going around.

The pill is supposed to make people hallucinate.

“I think that this was part of this kid’s plan, she just thought it would be funny to watch or something like that,” Foreman said.

Foreman said the student told school officials the pill was an anti-depressant.

She also said she reported the student last month for trying to persuade Paige to smoke marijuana.

FOX4 reached out to North Kanas City Schools who said: