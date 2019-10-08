Kansas City art sculpture is attracting kids to sex offender’s yard, neighbors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – An art sculpture in one Kansas City neighborhood has some people very upset because of where it is placed.

The hanging bike sculpture in the yard looks like a regular piece of art. The problem? The man who lives here and who neighbors say built the structure, is on the Missouri Sex Offender’s List.

A woman who regularly visits the neighborhood with her children to see her family is part of the group who want the structure to disappear.

“They got my attention with these bikes up here. They got put up here. I thought it was art, and it was nice. But if it got my attention, it’ll get another child’s attention,” the woman told WDAF.

“I feel like the children aren’t safe around here. I don’t feel like the kids are safe because he still never said nothing,” the woman said.

His name is Fidel Nunezreyes. He was most recently convicted of statutory rape in 2004.

Neighbors said he’s lived in this Woodland Avenue house for about three years. Paseo Academy High and King Elementary schools are just a few blocks away. Other Blue Hills residents said they wish Nunezreyes would’ve told them of his status.

People who frequent the area said along with the sculpture, Nunezreyes needs to leave the neighborhood.

WDAF reached out to Nunezreyes. He didn’t answer the door.