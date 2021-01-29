Kansas City brewery apologizes for ‘issues’ after being accused of sexual harassment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The top executive of Kansas City-based beer maker Boulevard Brewing Company has become the third high-ranking employee to leave since a viral Reddit post accused the company of being a harmful place to work for women.

Jeff Krum, who has led Boulevard since 2016, confirmed his resignation to The Kansas City Star after informing employees in an email Wednesday afternoon.

The iconic Kansas City brewery first came under fire on Saturday because of the Reddit post, which accused members of the company of pregnancy discrimination and sexual harassment.

Amid backlash on social media, the company on Tuesday released a longer statement where it acknowledged the widespread issue and apologized.