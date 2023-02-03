KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales start today in Kansas City.

Area dispensaries have announced plans to start selling to adults 21 and older beginning Friday, Feb. 3.

Good Day Farm told FOX4 it will open its Kansas City dispensary at 10420 Blue Ridge Blvd. for recreational sales starting at 10 a.m.

Greenlight will begin offering recreational sales at all three Kansas City- area dispensaries beginning at 10 a.m.

Missouri is officially launching adult-use sales today and operators across the state are awaiting approval from DHSS. DHSS previously said 318 of the 322 medical marijuana licensed facilities in the state applied to convert their medicinal licenses to recreational licenses.