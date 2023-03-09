KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after Kansas City celebrated the opening of the city’s new terminal, the airport has another reason to celebrate.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it plans to add two new international routes to Kansas City.

Starting October 7, Southwest says it will offer seasonal service from Kansas City to Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also plans to offer seasonal service from Kansas City to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The two routes will be offered as direct flights on Saturdays.

The new international destinations are in addition to seasonal routes Southwest added from Kansas City to Cancun.

The company is already flying two nonstop routes a week to the vacation hotspot. A Saturday flight from Kansas City to Cancun leaves KCI Airport at 5:40 a.m. and lands in Cancun at 10:05 a.m.

The second weekly non-stop flight on Southwest leaves Kansas City at 10:50 a.m. Sunday and lands in Cancun at 3:15 p.m.

Southwest also began flying Kansas City to Long Beach, California, routes beginning Thursday morning.