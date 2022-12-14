KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a Kansas City neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 1 a.m. near West 36th Street and Jefferson Street in the Valentine neighborhood.

Police found an adult man on the front steps of a house. Emergency crews said the victim died before he could be transported to a hospital.

Detectives believe the victim and one or more people were involved in an argument in the front yard that led to the shooting.

Police plan to knock on doors in the neighborhood Wednesday and talk to as many people as possible to see if anyone witnessed what happened.

Detectives ask anyone who may know anything about the victim, or the possible shooter, to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the case.